Actress, Iyabo Ojo angrily calls out Gov. Sanwo-olu for making her run into debts

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to Instagram to angrily call out Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for making her run into debts due to the curfew he imposed because of COVID-19.

According to the mother of two, the curfew which starts at 12 am and ends at 4 am is seriously affecting her business and making her run into debts.

Iyabo who runs a  runs a bar and restaurant said the curfew is affecting the lives and families of people like her because of low patronise and the 12 am – 4 am curfew in the State.

Sharing a  video where she expressed her displeasure about the curfew, the 43-year-old wrote;

“@jidesanwoolu please sir, can you kindly address this 12 am – 4 am curfew is there still a curfew in Lagos & why? is it that coronavirus moves between 12 am – 4 am or is there another reason why? please I’m asking on behalf of all lounge, bar and club owners in Lagos, we are running into serious debt & loss, a lot of us are closing down & it’s affecting lives & family, we need answers Muhammad Buhari @profosinbajo The @policenglagos @nigeriapoliceforce are also using this 12 am – 4 am as an opportunity to collect bribe from us, it’s alarming that one cannot move freely in Lagos state once it’s 12 am….. the police are always @ lekki 2nd roundabout blocking us & collecting bribe before we can pass, I run a lounge, bar & restaurant so I go home late every day & I have to bribe them to pass when dey no be tollgate……. it’s really getting annoying & irritating, please kindly address this, thank you”

Watch the video below;

Via Instagram
