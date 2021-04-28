Actress, Iyabo Ojo daughter Priscilla debuts new look as she rocks blond hair

Priscilla Ojo, daughter to popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has always been in the limelight for some years now and she seems to have stepped up her game when it comes to slaying like her mother.

In a post she shared via her Instagram account, Priscilla showed off her new look.</span.

She debuts a new look in a low cut and blonde hair.

View her photos below:

The photos have gotten many of her followers and fans talking on social media.

Recall that her mother, Iyabo Ojo in a recent statement revealed the age she wants her to marry.

See also: Mercy Johnson and other celebrities react to video of Iyabo Ojo warning her daughter to get married at age 24