Actress, Iyabo Ojo opens up on her real age

Sensational actress, Iyabo Ojo has opened up on her real age.
Taking to Instagram to make the confession, the mother of two said she is 34 and not 43.
Sharing a comic video she did on TikTok, Iyabo said although many people think she is 43, in her mind, she knows she is 34.
In her words;
“Please leave me o, age is just a number, in my mind I’m 34years old, do I have some mates in the house”
Watch the video below;
Reacting to this,
@_____mimi_edward wrote “You look 34 self”
@phoenix10811 wrote “You look better jor…leave the numbers alone”
@zuma_idris wrote “Me I know you are 34 and that’s it”
@ourbeddingz wrote “You want to rearrange the number”
@yhemmypretty wrote “Maami no won get old”
