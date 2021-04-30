Baba Ijesha’s sexual assault case to be transferred to Abuja

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

The Lagos State Government has responded to the recent rape allegations against Olarenwaju Omiinka (commonly known as Baba Izhesh). According to the police, Baba Izhesha was charged with desecrating a 14- year- old girl and allegedly raped. The Lagos State Department and the S*xual Assault Response Team said in a statement to SaharaReporters on Friday that they are monitoring the case and have full confidence in the state’ s criminal justice system.

I would like to inform the public that the Domestic Violence and S*xual Violence Team in Lagos is actively following the Baba Ijesha case, and we are contacting the complainant directly to provide necessary assistance. We confirm that we have sent duplicate cases to prosecutors for legal advice. To avoid doubts, we will consider the following complaints: ” S*xual assault and s*xual assault- Lagos Penal Code 2015, Article 261, punishable by life imprisonment ” S*xual rape- Article 263 of the Criminal Law stipulates that the maximum sentence is three years in prison. ”

Obscene treatment of children- Article S135 of the Criminal Code is punishable by 7 years in prison. ” We are absolutely confident that the criminal justice system and social support structure of Lagos State ensure justice on this issue, and most importantly, The survivors were fully supported in the recovery process. ” Therefore, we are using this environment to reaffirm the Lagos State Government’ s position of zero tolerance for all forms of s*xual and gender- based violence and our firm commitment to ensuring justice for survivors.

The state criminal case has failed in totality and I have my reasons and facts for this process. Even we Lagosians have deep knowledge on how these things work out. I advise that for the sake of rule of Law and the prevailing of Justice I recommend the case is transferred 2 Abuja.

