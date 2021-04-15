TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen…

Jackie Chan to donate his $350 million fortune to charity,…

Reactions as singer Tems shows off backside in new photo

Stressed groom runs away from his wedding to rest at a friends…

Adekunle Gold reacts as Simi shares sultry cleavage-revealing…

Pregnant Mother Of 7 Stabs Husband To Death In Delta Over Fried…

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for…

Popular Herbalist drags Odumeje & Rita Edochie Over Refusal…

Singer, Peruzzi addresses allegations that he slept with…

Between Mercy Eke and a bank scammer who called to ask for her bank details (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

The issue of scammers calling unsuspecting bank customers to ask or their banking details continues to be on the rise with quite a number falling for it only to find out it’s a scam when it becomes too late as all their money would have been withdrawn from their account.

BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke had a recent experience with a scammer who called to ask for bank details.

Mercy Eke made a video of how it went down as she intentionally wasted the scammer call card before finally making him know she didn’t fall for his scam.

READ ALSO

Ifu Ennada sparks mixed reactions for flashing her…

BBNaija Mercy Eke accused of doing money rituals as she buys…

During the call Mercy Eke pretended not to know the caller was a scammer, and twisted him till the last when she urged him to ‘go back to school’.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen Mask Until She…

Jackie Chan to donate his $350 million fortune to charity, leaving his errant…

Reactions as singer Tems shows off backside in new photo

Stressed groom runs away from his wedding to rest at a friends place

Adekunle Gold reacts as Simi shares sultry cleavage-revealing photos

Pregnant Mother Of 7 Stabs Husband To Death In Delta Over Fried Chicken

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for not forgiving…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Marriage over, party started – Man defaces his car as he joyfully…

“My drug addiction was so bad bodyguards would check my purse while…

Between Mercy Eke and a bank scammer who called to ask for her bank details…

IK Ogbonna’s ex-wife shares video of their son asking for ‘Egusi’ in…

Ifu Ennada sparks mixed reactions for flashing her underboobs in new

Thugs Kill 80-Year-Old Woman Who Tried To Settle Their Street Fight In Osun

Naomi Gold: “I pay boys to sleep with me” (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More