Between Mercy Eke and a bank scammer who called to ask for her bank details (Video)

The issue of scammers calling unsuspecting bank customers to ask or their banking details continues to be on the rise with quite a number falling for it only to find out it’s a scam when it becomes too late as all their money would have been withdrawn from their account.

BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke had a recent experience with a scammer who called to ask for bank details.

Mercy Eke made a video of how it went down as she intentionally wasted the scammer call card before finally making him know she didn’t fall for his scam.

During the call Mercy Eke pretended not to know the caller was a scammer, and twisted him till the last when she urged him to ‘go back to school’.

Watch the video below;