Deyemi Okanlawon is a vagabond – Bimbo Ademoye

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has called out her male colleague Deyemi Okanlawon on his birthday, jokingly describing him as a vagabond who must not go unpunished.

She did this on Monday in an Instagram post where she threw friendly jabs at the father of two.

She wrote:

“Somebody pls photoshop eba and a bowl of soup by his knees, me standing in front of him , so it looks like he’s begging me for food and I’d credit you 20k. This vagabond must not go unpunished. Pls add halo on his head. 🙄🙄. Happy birthday baba boys. I hate that I have to be nice to you today , but shebi 24 hours lo ma je. Anyhoo. You’re one of the most amazing people I know, such a calculated mo#%&@%’#^er . I’m so glad everything is now paying off. My silent billionaire . I won’t expose your networth , but style me wrong one more time and I’d expose you to the point where you’d be frustrated with “oga pls do giveaway “. I love you but I love my boys more because they have more behavior than you .try me today ti n ba ni wa na e pa mo Ibi to way. Booshit. Happy birthday buddie”