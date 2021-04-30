Fans show concern as rare video of Wande Coal with an ‘Extremely big stomach’ surfaces

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Nigerian singer, Wande Coal’s fans have reacted to a rare video of him that surfaced on social media.

In the video, Wande was seen with an extremely big stomach that got many jaws dropping.

@iamolasubomee wrote “This has to be Wande Coal struggling with health issues, because fam…”

@moyeni10 wrote “He doesn’t look healthy at all,his hands are swollen and this a kidney disease symptoms. It is well. He needs to take of himself ASAP. This post is not funny”

@bade_ogbonyomi wrote “I mean……. Howwwwwwwww??? Nahhhh, this isn’t healthy.”

@zehmee wrote “No no no no. He needs to try to lose some weight. This can’t be healthy.”

@therealuduak wrote “Not healthy”

Via Instagram
