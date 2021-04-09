‘How Toyin Abraham went into the spirit while shooting ‘The Prophetess’ – Moviemaker, Niyi Akinmolayan reveals

Sensational moviemaker, Niyi Akinmolayan has revealed some of the things that happened while on the production of his latest movie ‘The Prophtess’ which features actress, Toyin Abraham.

According to Niyi, Toyin Abraham entered into the spirit while rehearsing her role in the movie.

Taking to Twitter to say this, Niyi wrote;

“Fun fact: during rehearsals, she “entered into the spirit” and we had to wait for an hour. It was quite something sha…even for me”

Reacting to this on her official Instagram page, the mother of one wrote;

“I was told they had to wait for almost an hour… I remember @niyi_akinmolayan wanted to call my mum… funny but very true anyways #prophetess is still showing in all cinemas nationwide and don’t forget to recreate any scene in prophetess with the hashtag #prophetessajoke winner gets free 10 tickets and 30k cash from me and my childhood friend @bollypookie… File emi eyan JESU”