‘I love you Baba Ibeji’ – Funke Akindele celebrates husband, JJC Skillz on his birthday

Actress, Funke Akindele has assured her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello known professionally as JJC Skillz how much she loves him on his birthday today.

She made this known in a birthday epistle she wrote for the singer on her Instagram page.

According to the mother of two, JJC is a positive and supportive person and she loves him.

In her words;

“My darling!! You rock always. Thanks for your POSITIVITY! SUPPORT! LOVE! God will grant you all your heart desires. You will live longer to see your children children children. Love you Abdulrasheed… Happy birthday Baba Ibeji! Oya where are my #jenifans ?? Pls bombard his page with love!! @jjcskillz ”

This comes a few hours after Funke took to the photo-sharing app to pray for JJC ahead of his birthday.

She wrote;

“Abolarinde, my darling hubby… it’s your birthday in few hours!! Yipee!!! The Lord has given unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and overall the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you. AMEN!!! @jjcskillz”