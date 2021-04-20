TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch as Adekunle Gold bath Simi with a bottle of wine on her…

Photos Of The Ageless Nigerian Model Who Claims To Be 52 Years…

‘No one can tell a Mother how to bring up her child’…

My marriage is made in heaven and cannot break – Chizzy Alichi

Woman Begs Sharia Court To End One-Week Old Marriage Over…

Schoolgirls smoking shisha in viral video suspended as Lagos…

Actress, Bimbo Ademoye accused of allegedly dating and sending…

Deyemi Okanlawon is a vagabond – Bimbo Ademoye

Yvonne Jegede lauds Deyemi Okanlawon for near-nude scene in…

‘I still can’t get over the pain’ – Actress Iyabo Ojo continues to mourn her mum 5 months after

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has continued to mourn her mum 5 months after she passed away.

According to Iyabo Ojo, she is yet to get over the pain of her mother’s death and she misses her very much.

Sharing a Tiktok video that her daughter, Priscilla created for her late mum, the 43-year-old wrote;

READ ALSO

Mercy Johnson, others react to Funke Akindele and…

Actress, Bimbo Ademoye accused of allegedly dating and…

” I miss you mama, it’s been 5 months & I still can’t get over the pain of losing you, love you my guiding angel  @its.priscy thanks for creating this, it’s so beautiful my love, love you loads.”

Taking to Iyabo’s comment section to console her,

@shebabyshebaby wrote “God will comfort you dear…sending you love from ds end”

@_taiwobankole wrote “sending you..love and light it is well”

@dupsybabyy wrote “God will comfort u, it’s not easy but the grace to go on, God will bestow it on u”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch as Adekunle Gold bath Simi with a bottle of wine on her 33rd birthday…

Photos Of The Ageless Nigerian Model Who Claims To Be 52 Years Old

‘No one can tell a Mother how to bring up her child’ – Tonto…

My marriage is made in heaven and cannot break – Chizzy Alichi

Woman Begs Sharia Court To End One-Week Old Marriage Over Hurtful, Big Manhood

Schoolgirls smoking shisha in viral video suspended as Lagos State Government…

Actress, Bimbo Ademoye accused of allegedly dating and sending nude photos to a…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

MC Oluomo celebrates as son becomes member of Beta Psi fraternity (Video)

Comedienne, Warri Pikin celebrates husband on his birthday in a ‘Naughty…

How a Nigerian man nearly lost his job – A lesson for perverts

Mixed reactions as Nigerian lady throws a party to celebrate her divorce…

‘I still can’t get over the pain’ – Actress Iyabo Ojo…

Woman Begs Sharia Court To End One-Week Old Marriage Over Hurtful, Big Manhood

Mercy Johnson, others react to Funke Akindele and husband’s ability to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More