‘I still can’t get over the pain’ – Actress Iyabo Ojo continues to mourn her mum 5 months after

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has continued to mourn her mum 5 months after she passed away.

According to Iyabo Ojo, she is yet to get over the pain of her mother’s death and she misses her very much.

Sharing a Tiktok video that her daughter, Priscilla created for her late mum, the 43-year-old wrote;

” I miss you mama, it’s been 5 months & I still can’t get over the pain of losing you, love you my guiding angel @its.priscy thanks for creating this, it’s so beautiful my love, love you loads.”

Taking to Iyabo’s comment section to console her,

@shebabyshebaby wrote “God will comfort you dear…sending you love from ds end”

@_taiwobankole wrote “sending you..love and light it is well”

@dupsybabyy wrote “God will comfort u, it’s not easy but the grace to go on, God will bestow it on u”