TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of…

Nigeria: I woke up in tears this morning – Kiddwaya

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo daughter Priscilla debuts new look as she…

I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she…

My Oshodi-Oke 2 – Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates her…

Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s…

2face’s first daughter, Ehi reacts to claims that she looks…

Lady reveals in controversial tweets, how Remi Tinubu became a…

Lady narrates now actor, Yomi Fabiyi attempted to rape her

Entertainment
By Kafayat

A lady identified as @actoryohan on Instagram has called out Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi for attempting to rape her years back.

Recall that Yomi Fabiyi released a statement in defence of Baba Ijesha. In the statement, Yomi slammed everyone calling Baba Ijesha a rapist. 

This heard Yomi lots of bashing from his colleagues in the movie industry and social media users.

READ ALSO

‘Devil’s incarnate useless adults.’…

‘No Mercy to Rapist’ – Actress, Mercy…

According to @actoryohan Yomi tried to rape him when she approached him that she wanted to join the movie industry.

Read all she wrote below;

Reacting to this,

@spotlightmediatech wrote “I said it… investigate anyone supporting baba Ijesha … if u see anyone in d comment section u know supporting him just avoid the person and watch such person closely”

@mirayor03 wrote “So he’s also into it… no wonder… Oloriburuku activist isonu.. supporting striker awon olofo.. onidi benbe.. waiting for evidence before u support someone that was molested/raped.. nkan nse Yomi Fabiyi o.. boya u shud go to panti and ask for evidence OLD FOOL.”

@fo_baby_store wrote “Birds of same feathers”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of late Ada Jesus

Nigeria: I woke up in tears this morning – Kiddwaya

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask daughter, Regina…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo daughter Priscilla debuts new look as she rocks blond hair

I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she reacts

My Oshodi-Oke 2 – Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates her look-alike…

Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s diary celebrates…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Greenfield University Student, Dorothy Yohanna, Who Was Killed By Her Abductors…

Man Alleged Arrested For Carrying A Condom Containing Sperm

Lady narrates now actor, Yomi Fabiyi attempted to rape her

Lagos Govt Freezes Bank Account Viral Of Amputee ‘Pure Water’ Hawker…

‘Devil’s incarnate useless adults.’ – Actress, Bukunmi…

Actress, Aisha Lawal reacts to claims that she died during childbirth (Video)

INEC announces date for 2023 general elections

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More