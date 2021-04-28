Lady narrates now actor, Yomi Fabiyi attempted to rape her

A lady identified as @actoryohan on Instagram has called out Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi for attempting to rape her years back.

Recall that Yomi Fabiyi released a statement in defence of Baba Ijesha. In the statement, Yomi slammed everyone calling Baba Ijesha a rapist.

This heard Yomi lots of bashing from his colleagues in the movie industry and social media users.

According to @actoryohan Yomi tried to rape him when she approached him that she wanted to join the movie industry.

