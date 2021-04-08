TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, Zubby Michael reacts to Tonto Dikeh’s appointment as…

I abandoned a movie scene in Enugu to sleep with my husband in…

Man Chops Off Grandmother’s Head, Takes It To Police Station…

Cheating Saga: Chioma Vows to Never Let Davido Come Close to…

Watch as fuel attendants try to locate the ”fuel…

Senseless children: The moment TV host were discussing Chioma and…

Alex Ekubo Details Why He Is Not Married Yet Aside Not Having…

My boyfriend died on top of me during sex – Lady cries out

Actress, Funke Akindele reacts as her name appears on…

Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Olumide

A social media user recently claimed that Nigerian star singer, Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil.

According to the fan identified as Jossy Thegod, he claimed Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil and his pastor had a vision about hell where he saw that Wizkid was among the top demons in hell.

He went on to back his claims with ridiculous conspiracy theory as he alleged that his fanbase, Wizkid Fc is an abbreviation of Latin words which means, the followers of the devil.

READ ALSO

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Funke Akindele, Genevieve Nnaji…

Grammy Awards: I’ll never forget how so many of you…

See also: Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Funke Akindele, Genevieve Nnaji others make Forbes Africa icons’ list

Are the post below;

His statement has sparked reactions from Wizkid fans who took to their handles to slam him.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, Zubby Michael reacts to Tonto Dikeh’s appointment as United Nations…

I abandoned a movie scene in Enugu to sleep with my husband in Lagos –…

Man Chops Off Grandmother’s Head, Takes It To Police Station (Photos)

Cheating Saga: Chioma Vows to Never Let Davido Come Close to Their Son, Ifeanyi

Watch as fuel attendants try to locate the ”fuel tank” of a Tesla in…

Senseless children: The moment TV host were discussing Chioma and Davido (Video)

Alex Ekubo Details Why He Is Not Married Yet Aside Not Having Money – Video

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

For the 3rd time in a roll, Barcelona player Antoine Griezmann welcomes a baby…

Congratulations pour in for DJ Cuppy as she becomes a ‘Pent House’…

2face Idibia and first baby mama, Pero shower their son with love on his…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri celebrates mum’s birthday with funny throw back photo

‘The Sky is wide enough for all of us to Fly’ – Actress,…

He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens…

Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More