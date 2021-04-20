Mercy Johnson, others react to Funke Akindele and husband’s ability to acquire two multimillion naira SUVs in one week

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Mercy Johnson and some other Nollywood actors have reacted to Funke Akindele and husband, JJC’s ability to acquire multimillion naira cars in less than one week.

This comes after Funke took to Instagram to celebrate her husband on his new SUV barely one week after she got hers.

Captioning her post on Instagram, Funke wrote;

“Last last na all of us go chop breakfast!! Thank God for crowning our efforts with success. You work so hard dear @jjcskillz.
We waited patiently for a lot of things. We were working hard and remained hopeful that better days will come. So all glory to God for today and many Good days to come. A big thank you to all our fans and well-wishers @amen_estate_lagos

To all my fans, friends and family, keep working hard and no-look another man own to gauge your own o! Every man has his time. May we live longer to reap the fruits of our Labour. Congrats Baba ibeji.”

Reacting to this,

@Mercy Johnson wrote “I have kuku tap from this blessing… e fi owo ola re kan mi lara oooo kin di olowo (show me the way please so i be wealthy too) … many more wins Queen..”

@zubbymichael wrote “Cut soap for ME biko”

@uchennaji wrote “Congrats Fam, we saw the growth and process, no need to asking for “ Soap-Cutting”

alexxekubo wrote “Congrats my people, Abeg dem no pour shower gel for me, I don fetch water, but I don forget the incantation & the baba number no dey go through again. Abeg recite am for me”

Via Instagram
