TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Woman Begs Sharia Court To End One-Week Old Marriage Over…

‘No one can tell a Mother how to bring up her child’…

Laura Ikeji’s Husband Spotted Picking From Refuse Dump in…

Regina Daniels’ co-wife and Jaruma visit her in the…

Nigerians blame prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie for Ada…

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As…

Emanuella makes first international feature film debut in…

Stubborn normally – Davido reacts to photos of Kiddwaya…

Mixed reactions as BBNaija’s CeeC is seen kissing actor, Timini Egbuson (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and reality star, CeeC has left many of her fans and followers confused after she was seen in a video kissing Nollywood actor and lover boy, Timini Egbuson.

Many believe the video which was shared to Instagram was done probably for PR.

It has left social media user already speculating about a relationship between the pair but some are not buying it, considering that a suggestive video of CeeC and actor Mawuli Gavor on a bed together went viral only a couple of days ago.

READ ALSO

Stubborn normally – Davido reacts to photos of…

Preparation towards BBNaija lockdown reunion (Video)

See the video below:

Recall that theinfong earlier reported how BBNaaija lockdown winner, Laycon in a statement said Ceec is allowed to fall for him.

See also: Mixed reactions as Laycon says ex-BBNaija star, CeeC is allowed to fall for him

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Woman Begs Sharia Court To End One-Week Old Marriage Over Hurtful, Big Manhood

‘No one can tell a Mother how to bring up her child’ – Tonto…

Laura Ikeji’s Husband Spotted Picking From Refuse Dump in The UK (Photos)

Regina Daniels’ co-wife and Jaruma visit her in the hospital (Video/Photo)

Nigerians blame prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie for Ada Jesus’s…

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As She Undergoes…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Our Professors may work in Togo bakeries if Nigeria breaks up” – Lai…

Wilfred Ndidi calls out DStv for using image on billboards without permission

Lord Almighty made me a strong woman and that I will remain’ –…

Mixed reactions as BBNaija’s CeeC is seen kissing actor, Timini Egbuson…

I told him to use condom: Man arrested after infecting 13-year-old girlfriend…

The three musketeers – Nigerians react to new photos of veterans; Kenneth…

Fans pray as actress, Kemi Afolabi opens up on her health challenges

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More