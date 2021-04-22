Mixed reactions as BBNaija’s CeeC is seen kissing actor, Timini Egbuson (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and reality star, CeeC has left many of her fans and followers confused after she was seen in a video kissing Nollywood actor and lover boy, Timini Egbuson.

Many believe the video which was shared to Instagram was done probably for PR.

It has left social media user already speculating about a relationship between the pair but some are not buying it, considering that a suggestive video of CeeC and actor Mawuli Gavor on a bed together went viral only a couple of days ago.

Recall that theinfong earlier reported how BBNaaija lockdown winner, Laycon in a statement said Ceec is allowed to fall for him.

