Nigerians react to video of dancer, Kaffy’s little boy doing house chores

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the video of popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy’s son doing house chores.

The comes after the dancer shared a video of her son, Sean washing the dishes.

Captioning the video, the mother of two wrote;

“Caught ON FRESH! Kitchen Chores are for boys too! @seanameh
It is important for parents to let boys learn how to cook and clean so they won’t be looking for girlfriends for the wrong reasons. Too much has been conditioned to make men believe they need a woman for basic but essential life skills.”

See some of the comments he video generated on Instagram below;

@fitnessphreek wrote “Soo commendable… Thank you for this wonderful inspiration to other mums/dads and caregivers out there”

@cardinalejike wrote “Doing this… it shows he has a sense of responsibility and manliness.. he will make a good father you know.”

@jumescuisine wrote “Because it all starts with the foundation. Well done for the good grooming ma’am”

@kasumuoluwatobiloba wrote “That’s right! I have boys too and I don’t play when it come to house chores o. Way to go sis”

@bibinylucky wrote “I can swear my husband did this as a child, he’s too good with chores. God bless his mum for me. You’re doing a great job ma”

Via Instagram
