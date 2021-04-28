‘No Mercy to Rapist’ – Actress, Mercy Aigbe reacts to Baba Ijesha’s rape case

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has reacted to the rape allegations against her colleague, Baba Ijesha.

According to Mercy, there are too many animals in form of men and every rape victim must be dealt with, including her colleague, Baba Ijesha.

Speaking further, the mother of two said that no mercy should be given to rapists.

In her words;

“I am beyond livid! Justice must be served! Baba Ijesha must be brought to book! Oloriburuku, Mashafani! Alayebaje! Ofo ni Iwo ati awon iru e ma se! God pls protect our kids, and keep exposing these criminals! Too many Animals out there! #saynotorape”

Taking to Mercy Aigbe’s comment section to react,

@alexis_teeialex wrote ‘I have been waiting for u to speak mama”

@lammy_tee_collection wrote “mercy too don see the footage be that…It must really be terrible”

@pcode_cruz wrote “Na true shall. But your name is Mercy”

@mide_fwesh wrote “Baba Ijesha, e no go better for you o. Yomi fabiyi you’re unfortunate too wasila coded omashofo nii”

@lolashewa wrote “Those people that don’t have kids will not understand how painful this is #saynotorape”