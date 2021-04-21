Preparation towards BBNaija lockdown reunion (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Fans of popular reality TV show can’t keep their excitement as they await the commencement of the BBNaija lockdown reunion.

In line with the commencement of the Big Brother Naija season 6 2021 edition, there are indications that the reunion for the lockdown edition could commence in a couple of days.

As is the custom, the reunion will precede the commencement of the Big Brother Naija Season 6 edition which will start in July 2021.

Going by the previous reunions, Ebuka Uchendu who remains the host of the reality TV show will revisit some highlights and memorable moments from the 2020 season 5 edition that saw Laycon emerge winner.

The show will feature some of the housemates from season 5.

Some videos are already emerging on social media showing preparations for the commencement of the reunion.

See some of the videos below;

 

