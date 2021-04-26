See Beautiful Moment A Man Stayed With His Wife In A Labour Room

Some pictures that have gone viral on Twitter showed the moment a man helped his wife through 24 hours of labor. The lady that posted the picture said the Mother was scared at first to give birth in a pool of water because she didn’t believe a home birth would be accessible.

Her beloved husband stood by her for 24hours helping her to push their baby as they had a water birth.

A lot of people keep wondering what a Water birth is, this the type of labor whereby you feel water into a birthing pool and the Woman gets to give birth in it. People prefer having birth this way because they feel relaxed in the water and comfortable.

A lot of people took to the comments section to commend the man for staying by his wife because not all Men can do stuff like that.

Read Also: Actress, Kemi Afolabi breaks down in tears because of her health challenges at her pre-birthday dinner

See reactions below;