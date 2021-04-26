TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘I am a proud father’ – Billionaire, Otedola…

Mercy Johnson creates a scene as she wears bedroom slippers to a…

Actress, Regina Daniels thanks fans, friends for support during…

Drama as Davido’s fan tells Tacha never to use ‘E…

Actress, Mercy Aigbe slams her colleagues with ‘stinking…

Akuapem Poloo applauds Cardi B, Tonto Dikeh, others after release…

Association of Nollywood movie makers react to Baba…

BBNaija star, Mercy Eke recounts how she sold corn, fuel to…

Jagajaga Reloaded: Eedris Abdulkareem fires back at Festus Keyamo

See Beautiful Moment A Man Stayed With His Wife In A Labour Room

Entertainment
By San

Some pictures that have gone viral on Twitter showed the moment a man helped his wife through 24 hours of labor. The lady that posted the picture said the Mother was scared at first to give birth in a pool of water because she didn’t believe a home birth would be accessible.

Her beloved husband stood by her for  24hours helping her to push their baby as they had a water birth.

A lot of people keep wondering what a Water birth is, this the type of labor whereby you feel water into a birthing pool and the Woman gets to give birth in it. People prefer having birth this way because they feel relaxed in the water and comfortable.

READ ALSO

Don’t leave your man for having too many partners, learn to…

Friendship of 5 years gone – Bobrisky gives hint on…

A lot of people took to the comments section to commend the man for staying by his wife because not all Men can do stuff like that.

Read Also: Actress, Kemi Afolabi breaks down in tears because of her health challenges at her pre-birthday dinner

See reactions below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘I am a proud father’ – Billionaire, Otedola says as he poses…

Mercy Johnson creates a scene as she wears bedroom slippers to a birthday party…

Actress, Regina Daniels thanks fans, friends for support during surgery

Drama as Davido’s fan tells Tacha never to use ‘E Choke’ slang…

Actress, Mercy Aigbe slams her colleagues with ‘stinking characters’…

Akuapem Poloo applauds Cardi B, Tonto Dikeh, others after release from jail…

Association of Nollywood movie makers react to Baba Ijesha’s rape…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

See Beautiful Moment A Man Stayed With His Wife In A Labour Room

‘Mummy why do people laugh when they see you’ – Mercy…

Actress, Kemi Afolabi breaks down in tears because of her health challenges at…

Nigerians react to video of dancer, Kaffy’s little boy doing house chores

NBC suspends Channels TV for interviewing IPOB PRO

Heard the money is more – Dorathy jokes about reapplying for BBNaija as…

Social media user reveals how much Don Jazzy gifted him after he photoshop…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More