Speaking in tongues won’t replace the apology you owe people in English – Singer Timi Dakolo

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo in a recent statement spoke on forgiveness and speaking in tongues.

According to Timi Dakolo in a tweet he shared on April 12,  he stressed that speaking in tongues will not replace the apology that needs to be done in English.

He wrote

”Speaking in tongues will not replace the apology you owe people in English.”

Timi Dakolo is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and music producer. He emerged winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007. Accompanying his victory was a recording contract with Sony BMG, in addition to other prizes.

