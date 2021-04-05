TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘We lost our first set of twins’ – Adesua and…

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife breaks silence on their failed marriage

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and Banky…

‘Why I can never re-marry my ex-wife’ – Don…

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife gains over 40K followers hours after he…

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin declares comedian, Mark Angel wanted,…

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu calls for prayers for her only…

Obafemi Martins clashes heavily with babymama at a party

Lady whose fingers are not complete shares her sad experience, as…

Tee Billz Shares Moments His Son Jamil Bonds With His Step-Brother (Photos)

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian mus Tunji Balogun well known as Tee Billz has taken to his page to share the lovely moment his sons had together.

Although Tee Billz and Tiwa Savage have been separated for a few years, he makes time for his son Jamil Balogun. During the Easter holidays, Tee Billz spent time with his two children. Tee Billz shared photos of his sons bonding together. Tee Bills had his eldest son with his first wife K3nea Maete Udoh and had his second son Jamil with the female singer Tiwa Savage. “Blessings on blessings on blessings.

In other news, Michelle Jackson, the lady Nigerian ace music producer, Don Jazzy revealed got married to about 18 years ago has gained over 400,000 Instagram followers hours after Jazzy shared the story.

Don Jazzy shocked the whole world after he took to his various social media platforms to share his story of how he got married at the age of 20 years but the marriage collapsed after 2 years since he was so focused on his music career.

Read more: Don Jazzy’s ex-wife gains over 40K followers hours after he shared his story

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘We lost our first set of twins’ – Adesua and Banky W break…

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife breaks silence on their failed marriage

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and Banky W’s story…

‘Why I can never re-marry my ex-wife’ – Don Jazzy opens up

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife gains over 40K followers hours after he shared his story

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin declares comedian, Mark Angel wanted, threatens to expose…

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu calls for prayers for her only daughter

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin declares comedian, Mark Angel wanted, threatens to expose…

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and Banky W’s story…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing hints at what the devil did at her son’s birthday…

‘We lost our first set of twins’ – Adesua and Banky W break…

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu calls for prayers for her only daughter

IK Ogbonna’s Ex-Wife Shares Photos Of Their Grown Up Son

Tee Billz Shares Moments His Son Jamil Bonds With His Step-Brother (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More