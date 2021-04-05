Tee Billz Shares Moments His Son Jamil Bonds With His Step-Brother (Photos)

Nigerian mus Tunji Balogun well known as Tee Billz has taken to his page to share the lovely moment his sons had together.

Although Tee Billz and Tiwa Savage have been separated for a few years, he makes time for his son Jamil Balogun. During the Easter holidays, Tee Billz spent time with his two children. Tee Billz shared photos of his sons bonding together. Tee Bills had his eldest son with his first wife K3nea Maete Udoh and had his second son Jamil with the female singer Tiwa Savage. “Blessings on blessings on blessings.

In other news, Michelle Jackson, the lady Nigerian ace music producer, Don Jazzy revealed got married to about 18 years ago has gained over 400,000 Instagram followers hours after Jazzy shared the story.

Don Jazzy shocked the whole world after he took to his various social media platforms to share his story of how he got married at the age of 20 years but the marriage collapsed after 2 years since he was so focused on his music career.

