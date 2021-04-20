TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Worst country and people in history” Princess…

‘I will worship my wife always’ – Actor,…

Watch as Adekunle Gold bath Simi with a bottle of wine on her…

Photos Of The Ageless Nigerian Model Who Claims To Be 52 Years…

Veteran Actor, Bob Manuel Udokwu Celebrates 53rd Birthday (Photo)

My marriage is made in heaven and cannot break – Chizzy Alichi

Actress, Etinosa finally talks about the man behind her success

Schoolgirls smoking shisha in viral video suspended as Lagos…

Yvonne Jegede lauds Deyemi Okanlawon for near-nude scene in…

Toyin Lawani and her man, Segun Adebayo slay in black for pre-wedding photos

Entertainment
By Olumide

Barely a few days after she announced the death of her father, popular stylist, Toyin Lawani has taken to social media to release her pre-wedding photos.

Recall that on the 14th of Feb, the mother of two took to Instagram to share the news about her proposal to her fiancé, Segun Wealth, who’s also her personal photographer.

See also: Popular stylist, Toyin Lawani proposed to by her lover on Valentine’s day (video)

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Venita Akpofure shares sultry swimming pool…

Adekunle Gold reacts as Simi shares sultry…

Fast forward to today, 19th of April, Toyin flooded her Instagram page with photos from her pre-wedding shoot.

I I always said I was Going to wear Black for my wedding… Should I drop Some Prewedding pictures or na… 1st who can Guess how many looks this masterpiece can Transform to ????????

TOYINSEGUN2021 #THEARTISTANDHISMUSE2021 THEARTISTANDHISMUSE2021 OR #TOYINSEGUN2021 WHICH IS YOUR FAVORITE FOR US ????????????????? THEMUSEANDTHEARTIST IS What WE ARE SETTLING FOR , THANKS TO YOU GUYS… I want to actually carry all my amazing fans along , the past few days , I came to realize their are Fans and their are Real fans who actually mean well and are not always negative, To everyone who wished me love and stood by me , yall will surely be invited”

See the photos below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Worst country and people in history” Princess Shyngle denounces her…

‘I will worship my wife always’ – Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo

Watch as Adekunle Gold bath Simi with a bottle of wine on her 33rd birthday…

Photos Of The Ageless Nigerian Model Who Claims To Be 52 Years Old

Veteran Actor, Bob Manuel Udokwu Celebrates 53rd Birthday (Photo)

My marriage is made in heaven and cannot break – Chizzy Alichi

Actress, Etinosa finally talks about the man behind her success

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Moment Tope Alabi kisses her husband as she twerks for him on his birthday…

Toyin Lawani and her man, Segun Adebayo slay in black for pre-wedding photos

EFCC reacts via Twitter as man says the word ‘Hustle’ means fraud

They tend to be problematic – Nigerian man lists reasons why he avoids…

Kaffy blasts a troll who says she’s ageing

“Any Lady That Tells You To Send Her Transport Money Is Not Good Enough For…

Jubilation As Funke Akindele Becomes The first Nollywood Actress to achieve this…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More