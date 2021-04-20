Toyin Lawani and her man, Segun Adebayo slay in black for pre-wedding photos

Barely a few days after she announced the death of her father, popular stylist, Toyin Lawani has taken to social media to release her pre-wedding photos.

Recall that on the 14th of Feb, the mother of two took to Instagram to share the news about her proposal to her fiancé, Segun Wealth, who’s also her personal photographer.

Fast forward to today, 19th of April, Toyin flooded her Instagram page with photos from her pre-wedding shoot.

I I always said I was Going to wear Black for my wedding… Should I drop Some Prewedding pictures or na… 1st who can Guess how many looks this masterpiece can Transform to ????????

TOYINSEGUN2021 #THEARTISTANDHISMUSE2021 THEARTISTANDHISMUSE2021 OR #TOYINSEGUN2021 WHICH IS YOUR FAVORITE FOR US ????????????????? THEMUSEANDTHEARTIST IS What WE ARE SETTLING FOR , THANKS TO YOU GUYS… I want to actually carry all my amazing fans along , the past few days , I came to realize their are Fans and their are Real fans who actually mean well and are not always negative, To everyone who wished me love and stood by me , yall will surely be invited”

See the photos below;