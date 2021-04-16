TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tiwa Savage’s new photo’s sparks pregnancy rumours

‘She looks like a frog that swallowed fish’ –…

“You are a mother and still posting rubbish” – Fan drags Simi…

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie mourns on her birthday

Naomi Gold: “I pay boys to sleep with me” (Video)

DJ Cuppy responds to a follower who said she has ‘all the…

Actress, Anita Joseph under fire for celebrating Rita Edochie on…

Thugs Kill 80-Year-Old Woman Who Tried To Settle Their Street…

Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes ‘Blade’ speaks Yoruba…

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie mourns on her birthday

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie is mourning on her birthday today, the 16th of April.

According to Rita, she can not celebrate her birthday today because her niece whom she lost to the cold hands of death would be buried today.

Taking to Instagram to pen down a tribute to the deceased, Rita wrote;

READ ALSO

Actress, Anita Joseph under fire for celebrating Rita…

‘All of us are guilty of being a bad friend’…

“MY NIECE MARTHA NWOSISI WILL BE LAID TO REST TODAY… TODAY 16TH APRIL IS MY BIRTHDAY BUT CAN NOT CELEBRATE IT…. REST ON MARTHA FOR GOD ALMIGHTY KNOWS THE BEST:

Reacting to this,

@chiomakpotha wrote “So so sorry for your loss”

@charles_okocha wrote “Take heart mama ma condolence”

@yuledochie wrote “Ewoo. So sorry Mama. Do accept my condolences”

@ucheelendu wrote “My condolences mama.. may her soul rest in peace chai”

@anitajoseph8 wrote “Mama ndo she’s resting in peace”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tiwa Savage’s new photo’s sparks pregnancy rumours

‘She looks like a frog that swallowed fish’ – Fans mock…

“You are a mother and still posting rubbish” – Fan drags Simi over her new…

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie mourns on her birthday

Naomi Gold: “I pay boys to sleep with me” (Video)

DJ Cuppy responds to a follower who said she has ‘all the money in the…

Actress, Anita Joseph under fire for celebrating Rita Edochie on her birthday

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Cross River Schoolgirl Caught With Gun Confesses To Cult Membership

BBNaija’s Venita Akpofure shares sultry swimming pool photos

Toolz advises Chioma on what to do following rumours of Davido allegedly dating…

Veteran actor, Alex Usifo celebrates 68th birthday

‘God showed up for me’ -Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi says…

‘Make me a complete woman’ – Actress, Dayo Amusa publicly…

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie mourns on her birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More