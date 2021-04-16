Veteran actress, Rita Edochie mourns on her birthday

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie is mourning on her birthday today, the 16th of April.

According to Rita, she can not celebrate her birthday today because her niece whom she lost to the cold hands of death would be buried today.

Taking to Instagram to pen down a tribute to the deceased, Rita wrote;

“MY NIECE MARTHA NWOSISI WILL BE LAID TO REST TODAY… TODAY 16TH APRIL IS MY BIRTHDAY BUT CAN NOT CELEBRATE IT…. REST ON MARTHA FOR GOD ALMIGHTY KNOWS THE BEST:

Reacting to this,

@chiomakpotha wrote “So so sorry for your loss”

@charles_okocha wrote “Take heart mama ma condolence”

@yuledochie wrote “Ewoo. So sorry Mama. Do accept my condolences”

@ucheelendu wrote “My condolences mama.. may her soul rest in peace chai”

@anitajoseph8 wrote “Mama ndo she’s resting in peace”