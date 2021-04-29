TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigeria: I woke up in tears this morning – Kiddwaya

Actress, Iyabo Ojo daughter Priscilla debuts new look as she…

My Oshodi-Oke 2 – Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates her…

Baba Ijesha rape allegations: Actress, Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi…

2face’s first daughter, Ehi reacts to claims that she looks…

I Stopped Going To Church Because My Pastors Want To Have Sex…

‘Devil’s incarnate useless adults.’ –…

Kemi Olunloyo curses anyone that calls her aunty or mummy

Lady reveals in controversial tweets, how Remi Tinubu became a…

Video of Baba Ijesha admitting to the crime and asking for forgiveness surfaces

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Several days after the news of actor, Baba Ijesha’s rape case hit the internet, a video where the 48-year-old was admitting to the crime and asking for forgiveness has surfaced.

In the video, Baba Ijesha was seen answering questions as to why he chose to molest a minor. He also apologised for committing the atrocity and asked that the issue be swept under the carpet.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Iyabo Ojo wrote;

READ ALSO

Iyabo Ojo and other Nigerians storm Kirikiri prison to…

Baba Ijesha may be released Friday – Police source

“Baba Ijesha’s confession after being caught red-handed on CCTV… sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl… Be human and let your conscience be pricked”

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this;

@ushbebecomedian wrote “This one should rot in JAIL already Abeg … he no wetin him Dey do devil no come work for this one Abeg …… kirikiri”

@leonora_julez wrote “The fact that there’s no swollen lips or blood is annoying me”

@glorifiedbaby wrote “I wonder why he was not treated as a thief and get the highest beating of his life instead of allowing him sit to plead! Naked the animal and let him feel the shame. Ko ni da fun e!!!”

@omowunmi_dada wrote “This is Horrible. See the way he’s begging”

@donflexx wrote “His Confession is very disturbing to even know that a full grown ass sane man thought to do this to a minor TUFIAKWA!

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigeria: I woke up in tears this morning – Kiddwaya

Actress, Iyabo Ojo daughter Priscilla debuts new look as she rocks blond hair

My Oshodi-Oke 2 – Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates her look-alike…

Baba Ijesha rape allegations: Actress, Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi fights dirty…

2face’s first daughter, Ehi reacts to claims that she looks like him

I Stopped Going To Church Because My Pastors Want To Have Sex With Me”…

‘Devil’s incarnate useless adults.’ – Actress, Bukunmi…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

FG declares Monday, May 3rd public holiday

Actress, Regina Daniels and billionaire husband celebrate are son at 10months

Iyabo Ojo and other Nigerians storm Kirikiri prison to protest against the…

Video of Baba Ijesha admitting to the crime and asking for forgiveness surfaces

“How I Lost My Arm…”- Lady Shares How Her Jealous Ex-Husband…

Baba Ijesha may be released Friday – Police source

Actor, Kola Ajeyemi gives update on Toyin Abraham’s health

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More