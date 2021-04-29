Video of Baba Ijesha admitting to the crime and asking for forgiveness surfaces

Several days after the news of actor, Baba Ijesha’s rape case hit the internet, a video where the 48-year-old was admitting to the crime and asking for forgiveness has surfaced.
In the video, Baba Ijesha was seen answering questions as to why he chose to molest a minor. He also apologised for committing the atrocity and asked that the issue be swept under the carpet.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Iyabo Ojo wrote;
“Baba Ijesha’s confession after being caught red-handed on CCTV… sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl… Be human and let your conscience be pricked”
@ushbebecomedian wrote “This one should rot in JAIL already Abeg … he no wetin him Dey do devil no come work for this one Abeg …… kirikiri”
@leonora_julez wrote “The fact that there’s no swollen lips or blood is annoying me”
@glorifiedbaby wrote “I wonder why he was not treated as a thief and get the highest beating of his life instead of allowing him sit to plead! Naked the animal and let him feel the shame. Ko ni da fun e!!!”
@omowunmi_dada wrote “This is Horrible. See the way he’s begging”
@donflexx wrote “His Confession is very disturbing to even know that a full grown ass sane man thought to do this to a minor TUFIAKWA!
