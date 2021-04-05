TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘We lost our first set of twins’ – Adesua and Banky W break down as they open up on their struggles to have a child

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian celebrity couple, Adesua and Banky W has opened up on their struggles before they bore their son, Zaiha.

According to Adesua, she got pregnant with twins but lost them while they were in her tummy.

Speaking further, The couples said they both prayed over the situation and went for another scan; this time, it was discovered that the embryos were already dying.

Captioning the video on his Instagram page, Banky W wrote;

“Having faith may not stop you from hurting, but it will help you heal

@adesuaetomi and I shared a bit of our story yesterday… about our journey towards having a child. At some points, it might make you laugh or cry, but we hope that it will inspire and encourage you, help you heal and build your faith.”

Watch the full video below;

 

Via Instagram
