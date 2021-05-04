TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Motherhood is already making me a better person – DJ Cuppy…

“Not all relationships will lead to marriage” – Davido’s alleged…

I’m in the worst shape of my life – Will Smith says as he…

Fuji singer, Pasuma celebrates ex-lover, actress, Ronke Odusanya…

Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed…

Actor, Alex Ekubo proposes to his girlfriend in the US (Photo)

It’s time to organize self defense classes for women –…

BBNaija’s Lilo blows hot on people who curse each other…

Beautiful moment Alexx Ekubo proposed to his girlfriend (Video)

10-year-old Nigerian refugee becomes National Chess champion in the United States of America.

News
By San

A 10-year-old Nigerian refugee has become the National Chess in the United States of America.

The little intelligent boy is identified as Tani Adewumi and this has really gone on to prove why Nigerians are one of the brilliant people in the world.

Per what we gathered, the little boy fled with his family from Nigeria to the US during the Boko Haram crisis.

READ ALSO

President Buhari arrives in Nigeria from UK medical trip…

Reactions as Twitter is set to open its African Headquarters…

He first came into the limelight in 2019 after winning the 2019 New York Chess Championship and during that period, he was in a homeless center on religious asylum.

Earlier in the year, it was announced earlier that he was set to compete in the Chess Club of Fairfield County (CCFC) and it was during this competition that he has won the national title.

Read Also: Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’

His success was made known in a recent social media post on Twitter by Nicholas Kristof who is a columnist for New York Times.

The tweet reads;

“Remember Tani Adewumi, the Nigerian refugee kid I wrote about 2 years ago who won the NY State chess championship while in a homeless shelter? Now well housed (thanks to you readers!), he just won a championship and is officially a National Chess Master as a 10-yr-old 5th grader!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Motherhood is already making me a better person – DJ Cuppy says as she…

“Not all relationships will lead to marriage” – Davido’s alleged 4th Baby Mama

I’m in the worst shape of my life – Will Smith says as he shows off his…

Fuji singer, Pasuma celebrates ex-lover, actress, Ronke Odusanya on her birthday

Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son,…

Actor, Alex Ekubo proposes to his girlfriend in the US (Photo)

It’s time to organize self defense classes for women – BBNaija’s…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

10-year-old Nigerian refugee becomes National Chess champion in the United…

Mercy Johnson celebrates her 4th child on her 1st birthday, says her joy is full

One week to my wedding, I’m lost – Lady reveals

I wouldn’t shrink for you to grow – Laycon says amidst release of…

Forever young – Genevieve Nnaji blesses fans and followers with new photos…

Actor, Zubby Michael acquires a new Range Rover

Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola shares scary story of how she narrowly…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More