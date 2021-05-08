TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has talked about how she has been able to combine business and career together.

According to the 43-year-old, it has been overwhelming for her but God’s grace has helped her pull through the hard work.

Taking to Instagram to say this, Mercy wrote;

“So yesterday someone asked me ‘Mercy how do you combine Business and Career? And you are on top of your Game in both!  First, I smiled remembering how overwhelming, it gets sometimes balancing these two parts of my life…. it’s A LOT OF HARD WORK combined with GOD’S GRACE”

@honeybimbzcouture wrote “She forgot to mention you are also the best influencer”

@oyinade_peace wrote “It must have been a rough ride then”

@matchmakerworldwide wrote “Na because she is pretty she is kinda different”

@bbempirehub wrote “Make Grace reach my side too ooo..its not easy.. Between you are so beautiful..I want to see you once more cant forget the day i saw you”

@bridget_olowo wrote “You are also an amazing super Mum”

Via Instagram
