Actress, Mide Martins remembers mum, Funmi Martins 19 years after her death

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Mide Martins has taken to Instagram to pen down a tribute to her mum, Funmi Martins 19years after her death.

According to Mide, her mum‘s path in life will never be erased, Neither will she be forgotten by the lives she impacted.

In her words;

“19YEARS AGO LIKE YESTERDAY…  Your Paths In Life Will Never Be Erased…The Lives You Impacted Will Never Be Forgotten … May Your Sweet Tender Loving Soul Continue To Rest In Perfect Peace OLUWAFUNMILAYO ANIKE MARTINS… Your Memories Lingers On Forever!!!  I Miss You My Mother My Best Friend”

Reacting to this;

@tomidollars wrote “You’re her twin … may she continue to rest in peace”

@marvs_collection wrote “Her memories is forever!”

@iamkemikorede wrote “Keep resting FM I personally miss you somuch mama”

Via Instagram
