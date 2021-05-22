Actress, Nuella Njubigbo allegedly walks out of her abusive marriage with Tchidi Chikere

Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubigbo has allegedly walked out of her abusive marriage with her husband, Tchidi Chikere.

According to controversial Instagram blogger, Cutie-Julls, Nuella has finally dumped her husband. Cutie Julls wrote;

“Amebo coming in is that Nuella don Waka out from Oga Tchidi’s life.”

This comes a few months after the couple made headlines that their marriage had crashed following domestic violence accusations.

However, the couple denied having any issue in their marriage. They took to their social media page to share a video of themselves in bed debunking the rumour of crashed marriage.

Taking to her Instagram to share a photo of her on a plane, Nuella wrote;

“Hello, Accra been a minute. Anyanwu Ututu.”

This has, however, made social media believe the speculations are true.

See some reactions below;

@obianujuaku__ wrote “Congratulations to her. Leaving an abusive marriage is never easy”

@sandridge_lag wrote “Leave these people, she will still go back to him and post pepper dem couple pics mtcheew”

@leelian_val wrote “Congratulations to her. shes now a free woman”