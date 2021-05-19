Adaku of Jenifa’s diary is in sorrow

Nollywood actress and OAP, Adaku of Jenifa’s diary is presently in sorrow as she mourns her mother.

According to Adaku in her post on Instagram, she can not question God but she is finding it hard to breathe.

In her words;

“Lord who am I to question your will but I know I can’t breathe right now……if love could keep you here with me I loved you sooo much …maami.”

Taking to Adaku’s comment section to console her,

@slitbyliyah wrote “I remember her so well so kind, extremely welcoming and funny !! God knows best.”

@oliveemodi wrote “Oh my God! I’m so sorry Mama. So so sorry. Praying for you”

@sir_efex wrote “So sorry dear sis… Please accept my condolences and prayers”

@bshizzle70a wrote “May she find the fortitude to bear the loss. It is not the WILL of any God for people to die, otherwise, he’d be a WICK…ED DEITY. This is religious belief”

@barrisangel1 wrote “Regardless of how old your parents were before you lost them, you will still feel pain…only those of us who have lost a parent can relate. May God give her the fortitude to bear the loss”