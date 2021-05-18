BBNaija: Only Nengi can make old TV’s look like flat screen – Tochi says, she reacts

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

BBNaija lockdown housemate and reality star, Tochi Oke in a recent statement has hailed fellow housemate, Nengi over her beauty.

Recall that Tochi was a close friend to Nengi when they were in the Big Brother Naija house, however it was short-lived as he was evicted early in the reality TV show.

Taking to his social media timeline, Tochi shared a picture of Nengi standing in front of old television as he hailed her beauty.

Tochi went on to say only Nengi can make old TV’s look like flat screen.

See the photo below;

On seeing his tweet, Nengi replied by saying ”thank you bro.”

