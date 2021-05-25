TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Mercy Johnson mourns her mother

Actress, Nkechi Blessing’s lover hints at their favourite…

FG declares Monday work-free for the Armed Forces in honour of…

Actress, Stella Damasus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan…

Rosy Meurer under fire for sharing a photo that portrayed her…

Actress,Uche Ogbodo, others react to video of Mike…

Heavenly Father, where was I when you were dashing women big bum?…

Kim Kardashian reportedly not ready to date and still…

BBNaija Dorathy gifts her sister a car on her birthday

BBNaija’s Prince stuns fans as he poses as a captain (Photo)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Big Brother Naija house mate now reality star has left many of his fans and followers on social media stunned .

This comes as he took to his social media timeline to share photos of him posing as a captain of an aircraft.

Prince shared the photos and also captioned it, ” Talk true, I don dey enter your eyes abi?
Captain Prince of Royal Airways 🎠”

READ ALSO

The money might fade but the respect won’t – Kiddwaya…

Heavenly Father, where was I when you were dashing women big…

Many of his fans and followers took to the comment section to hail and applaud him for his fashion sense.

Prince was one of the housemate from BBNaija lockdown edition and was close to fellow housemate, Dorathy and both at some point made fans believe something was up between them but so far since they left the house, it seems it didn’t work out.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Mercy Johnson mourns her mother

Actress, Nkechi Blessing’s lover hints at their favourite s*x position

FG declares Monday work-free for the Armed Forces in honour of late COAS

Actress, Stella Damasus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan attack each other

Rosy Meurer under fire for sharing a photo that portrayed her fellow women in a…

Actress,Uche Ogbodo, others react to video of Mike Ezuruonye’s excess…

Heavenly Father, where was I when you were dashing women big bum? –…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Prince stuns fans as he poses as a captain (Photo)

‘Small but Mighty’ – Iyabo Ojo reveals new names she would be called

”Special is how he makes me feel” Ehi Ogbebor says as she shows off…

French fashion tycoon, Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become the…

Reactions as Couple celebrating wedding anniversary puts up banner with names of…

Lady narrates why she broke up with her boyfriend after she saw his monthly…

Actress, Toyin Abraham voices her concerns over the new rise in COVID 19 cases

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More