Between Toke Makinwa tackles a troll who accused “female motivational speakers” of sleeping their way to the top

Entertainment
By Olumide
toke-makinwa

Popular media personnel, Toke Makinwa has fired back at a troll who took to her social media wall to write about how female motivational speaker sleep their way up to the top.

The media personality had taken to her handle to write on the entitlement attitude some people have these days. Taking her journey as a case study, Toke wrote

”Someday we will have a conversation about young people starting out and this entitlement issue, it breaks my heart to see so many talented people miss it.

You cannot cut corners on the way to success, it doesn’t happen overnight. Don’t let this “wokeness” deceive you, the journey to the top is Ladened with a lot of sacrifice, you’ll need to do the work and stay under construction.

You look at day 500 of someone’s success and start to compare your day 1, your attitude to your success is one of happen right now or I move to another thing and you ended up depressed, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

A lot of people ask for mentors but feel too big to stay under construction, some of them don’t even want to learn, I had zero mentors coming up, the industry was cruel. I sacrificed so much for a dream that I wasn’t even sure would pay off. No success without doing your time.

I once left my fathers 70th birthday in Spain, I was the MC, I left the reception to board a flight to Lagos that evening, landed in Lagos to board another flight to be in the same day to host tMBGN, it wasn’t a paid gig, I sacrificed to build my brand. I cried a lot

And even got trolled that night cos to be honest, my hosting skills were terrible, I just wasn’t that good yet. I could have given up on it but it fueled me to push and seek out more opportunities till I got better at it. Young people, stay under construction, nothing comes easy.”

 

A man saw her comment and attacked her, saying female ”motivational speakers” never write on how they slept their way up

”Some female motivational speakers sef, after fucking their way to the top or success. They will start to tell us how they made billions with just 10kobo. Well done”

 

Responding, Toke wrote

”I know right, like fucking your way to the top is easy, do it too. Try your luck so that we can listen to you motivate us too.”

