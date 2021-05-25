Bobrisky discloses to fans what his boyfriend appreciates most about him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Bobrisky, the controversial crossdresser, has revealed one of the reasons why his boyfriend admires him.

Bob claims that his boyfriend is happy to have him because he knows that no matter how much they s*x, he will never get pregnant.

Bob expressed this on Instagram, writing:

“My guy said i appreciate d fact that you can’t take in… I just they pour am inside… No pregnancy story…But I’m happy sha … Pour everything inside with ur full chest baby. No pregnancy story”

Read; ‘Be careful of people you roll with’ Bobrisky warns as 100k people unfollow embattled Hushpuppi

Going under Bob’s comment section to react to this revelation;

@creamylady wrote “The only Bob wey dey see period, but no dey carry belle”

@supreme_queen20___ wrote “U no Dey use condom my bob”

@official_tracy_harmony wrote “How person go take get belle from nyanch”

@penultimate_tv wrote “Bobrisky has been giving us content for years now… Sensible and useless… all na content”

@jagzgram wrote “Abeg no vex Bob .. na for Toto or for yansh ..I no understand again ooo.. u ND cruise na 5&6”

@skyebeeofficial wrote “Sometimes, I jz shake my head to know of my brain is still there, nothing way person no go see fii uncle Bobo’s page”

