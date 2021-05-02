CCTV Footage of actor, Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old girl finally surfaces, Nigerians react

Following the molestation accusations against Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, the CCTV footage of when the crime was committed has been released.

Recall that on the 22nd of April, Baba Ijesha was arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old for more than 7 years. Since then, the CCTV footage was hoarded by the victims family members to prevent their daughter’s identity.

However, the video has been released for the public and it has generated many comments on social media.

Watch the video below;

DISTURBING VIDEO: CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting Comedienne Princess’s 14-year-old daughter as released by @MobilePunch pic.twitter.com/QjbOsTqx5o — Gistlovers.blog1 (@Gistloversblog1) May 2, 2021

See how social media users reacted to this;

@chuksoflife wrote “And Nigeria police is saying it is a bailable offence… we no get police for this country oh”

@ako_na_uchaey wrote “I can’t even watch the video finish. This man here is not a newbie in this child molestation. He probably lost account of the little girls he has done this to. Agbaya”

@queenmunah wrote “This is not his first time of molesting any child especially her words fail me! I hope people can rest now they have seen the video”

@divadeoorganicskincare wrote “If you watch this and still say this is a setup! why did he fall for it if he isn’t a chronic child molester?”

@jamesuje wrote “Obviously the young gal was lectured to play along, perhaps it would be a different story if the gal in question is not aware she is been monitored by a CCTV, unfortunately, he fell for the set up”