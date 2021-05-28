Children’s Day: Dino Melaye sends message to men who still report their wives to their mothers

Former Nigerian senator, Dino Melayer recently took to his social media account to celebrate Children’s day alongside the rest of the world on Thursday May 27th.

However, Dino Melaye’s message was not for Children per say but married men who still behave like children.

The former senator from Kogi state in a post wrote, ”Happy Children’s Day to men who report their wives to their mothers.”

In another post via his IG account, Dino Melaye wrote, ”Children’s day to all the malnourished, poor, hungry, homeless, school less and abused children. We are all guilty of the pains life brought to you. We all need to repent and fix Nigeria.”

The post has since gone viral on social media.