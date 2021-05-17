Cross-dresser, Bobrisky discloses what he is going to do to himself on his 30th birthday

Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has revealed what fans should expect on his 30th birthday.

Bobrisky’s scandals have continued to dominate the social media landscape, and it’s unlikely that he’ll slow down anytime soon.

The infamous cross-dresser was recently involved in a dramatic scene with his Ivorian personal assistant, Oye Kyme, who accused him of physical abuse.

With both sides now agreeing to live in harmony, Bobrisky announced on his Facebook page that his 30th birthday present would be a large booty.

He will be heading out of the country soon, according to the dramatic queen, to get the operation performed once and for all.

He wrote: