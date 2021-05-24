Cult clash in Delta state polytechnic sends students and staff jumping off the window, running for their lives (video)

Students and workers from the Delta State Polytechnic were seen earlier today leaping from lecture halls through open windows for their lives.

According to reports, alleged cultists infiltrated Delta State Polytechnic lecture halls, forcing students and staff to flee for their lives.

Students from the university are seen jumping out of lecture halls through open windows in a video posted online.

The gunmen, who are believed to be members of a cult, stormed the school on Monday morning, May 24.

Read; Greenfield University Student, Dorothy Yohanna, Who Was Killed By Her Abductors Finally Laid To Rest (PHOTOS)

When gunshots rang out in the Department of Science and Lab Technology, the lectures came to a halt as everybody bolted.

One person allegedly died in the clash and footage of the dead with blood gushing out of his head is circulating online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kemifilaniblog (@kemifilaniblog)

According to sources, the cult conflict erupted after a fourth-year mechanical engineering student was shot and killed shortly after his final exams.

Before the lecture hall invasion and unrest today, a student named Tony was shot dead, and a noodles vendor simply known as Tallest was also killed gruesomely over the weekend.