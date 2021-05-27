TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Dating many girls is just a way of confusing enemies from attacking your main girlfriend- Rico Swavey sparks reactions

Entertainment
By Olumide

Rico Swavey has sparked reactions on social media over a controversial post he shared via his Twitter account.

According to Rico Swavey’s tweet, he encouraged men to have side chicks as it is a means of protecting their main girlfriend from enemies.

Posting via his Twitter handle, Rico jokingly wrote

”Dating many girls it’s just a way of confusing your enemies from attacking your main girlfriend but ladies will not understand this strategy”

His statement has been received with mixed reactions from his fans and followers with many saying the idea behind it is wrong.

