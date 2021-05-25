DJ Cuppy opens up on when she will ‘fall in love’

Ehile many of her fans and followers have been asking her to consider giving love a chance in her life, Nigerian Disc Jockey and billionaire daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy has finally revealed when she would fall in love.

DJ Cuppy in a post via her social media timeline, revealed she would fall in love when she is ready and not because she feels lonely.

DJ Cuppy wrote, ”I’m going to PROPERLY fall in love when I’m ready, and not just because I’m lonely”

See her post below;

I’m going to PROPERLY fall in love when I’m ready, and not just because I’m lonely 😌 #CuppyDat — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) May 25, 2021

Recall that DJ Cuppy in a recent post shared photo from her family house in Monaco.

