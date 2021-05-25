TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Mercy Johnson mourns her mother

Actress, Nkechi Blessing’s lover hints at their favourite…

Actress, Stella Damasus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan…

FG declares Monday work-free for the Armed Forces in honour of…

Actress,Uche Ogbodo, others react to video of Mike…

Rosy Meurer under fire for sharing a photo that portrayed her…

Heavenly Father, where was I when you were dashing women big bum?…

Kim Kardashian reportedly not ready to date and still…

BBNaija Dorathy gifts her sister a car on her birthday

DJ Cuppy opens up on when she will ‘fall in love’

Entertainment
By Olumide
dj cuppy-adidas

Ehile many of her fans and followers have been asking her to consider giving love a chance in her life, Nigerian Disc Jockey and billionaire daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy has finally revealed when she would fall in love.

DJ Cuppy in a post via her social media timeline, revealed she would fall in love when she is ready and not because she feels lonely.

DJ Cuppy wrote, ”I’m going to PROPERLY fall in love when I’m ready, and not just because I’m lonely”

READ ALSO

This is too casual for a celebrity – fans react to…

Money is good – Reactions as DJ Cuppy watches Monaco…

See her post below;

Recall that DJ Cuppy in a recent post shared photo from her family house in Monaco.

Money is good – Reactions as DJ Cuppy watches Monaco Grand Prix from Otedolas family home balcony in Monte Carlo (Video)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Mercy Johnson mourns her mother

Actress, Nkechi Blessing’s lover hints at their favourite s*x position

Actress, Stella Damasus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan attack each other

FG declares Monday work-free for the Armed Forces in honour of late COAS

Actress,Uche Ogbodo, others react to video of Mike Ezuruonye’s excess…

Rosy Meurer under fire for sharing a photo that portrayed her fellow women in a…

Heavenly Father, where was I when you were dashing women big bum? –…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

DJ Cuppy opens up on when she will ‘fall in love’

This is too casual for a celebrity – fans react to Reekado Banks dress…

BBNaija’s Prince stuns fans as he poses as a captain (Photo)

‘Small but Mighty’ – Iyabo Ojo reveals new names she would be called

”Special is how he makes me feel” Ehi Ogbebor says as she shows off…

French fashion tycoon, Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become the…

Reactions as Couple celebrating wedding anniversary puts up banner with names of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More