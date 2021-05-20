Don Jazzy suffers heartbreak as A$AP Rocky confirms he’s dating Rihanna; says she’s “the love of my life”

It looks like it is time for Mavin label boss and Nigerian popular music producer , Don Jazzy to move on with his life and forget about crushing on popular singer, Rihanna, whose attention he has been trying hard to get for a long time to no avail.

This comes as Asap Rocky in a latest statement confirmed he is in a relationship with Rihanna.

The 32-year-old rapper was featured in GQ magazine’s June/July 2021 edition.

For the cover story, he spoke about his romance with Rihanna, 33, gushing that she is “the love of my life; my lady.”

When asked what it feels like to be in a relationship, A$AP Rocky said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

“I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he added.

A$AP Rocky also shared his thoughts on starting a family, saying that fatherhood is “in my destiny, absolutely.”

He added, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Also in the cover story, the artist said that he and Rihanna went on a cross-country road trip together in a tour bus during quarantine. He also said Rihanna has “absolutely” inspired some of his upcoming new music — and that she offers feedback on his projects.

“I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of. It’s just a different point of view.”

Don Jazzy took to Instagram to react to the report as he said it is not painting him however he was on the verge of tears.

