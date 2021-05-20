Don Jazzy suffers heartbreak as A$AP Rocky confirms he’s dating Rihanna; says she’s “the love of my life”

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

It looks like it is time for Mavin label boss and Nigerian popular music producer , Don Jazzy to move on with his life and forget about crushing on popular singer, Rihanna, whose attention he has been trying hard to get for a long time to no avail.

This comes as Asap Rocky in a latest statement confirmed he is in a relationship with Rihanna.

The 32-year-old rapper was featured in GQ magazine’s June/July 2021 edition.

For the cover story, he spoke about his romance with Rihanna, 33, gushing that she is “the love of my life; my lady.”

When asked what it feels like to be in a relationship, A$AP Rocky said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

“I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he added.

A$AP Rocky also shared his thoughts on starting a family, saying that fatherhood is “in my destiny, absolutely.”

He added, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Also in the cover story, the artist said that he and Rihanna went on a cross-country road trip together in a tour bus during quarantine. He also said Rihanna has “absolutely” inspired some of his upcoming new music — and that she offers feedback on his projects.

“I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of. It’s just a different point of view.”

Don Jazzy took to Instagram to react to the report as he said it is not painting him however he was on the verge of tears.

Swipe to the left video below;

 

