Fans blast Laide Bakare for her response to Eniola Badmus’s post asking people to stop tearing actors apart

Entertainment
By San

Laide Bakare, a Nollywood actress, has criticised Eniola Badmus’ post, in which the latter pleaded for peace among performers in the film industry.

Eniola Badmus, in an Instagram post, encouraged her co-actresses to embrace love and begged that people stop pitting them against one another.
Her post came after Toyin Abraham addressed her long-running feud with colleague Liz Anjorin during an Instagram live session. In response to the allegations, Toyin stated that she never paid any blogger to write anything about the actress, as Liz has claimed on multiple occasions.

Their quarrel, according to Toyin, stems from a statement made by a fan.

While Eniola pleaded for peace, Laide Bakare used the comment section to make fun of her post.

Laide left ”Yinmu” as a comment on Eniola’s post and Instagram followers who tagged the comment insensitive and unnecessary dragged her for it.

@mo___bewaji wrote, “@laidebakare you really embarrassed yourself with this stupid comment, I now dislike you, must you comment, if you can’t read and understand then Fuck off the gram”.

Another Instagram follower, adekazeem22 wrote,

“@laidebakare not funny though. Someone wrote a sensitive statement that what to be addressed and you could put out there is yinmu….. Do you sometimes go back to think of how social media especially fans and bloggers have damaged the relationship and communication within yoruba nollywood? The last set of generation with good characters in Yoruba nollywood stopped @bimbooshin @faithiawilliams @bukkywright and others before them.

“You see today since your generation joined nollywood there is nothing they have added other than chasing clout, high level of disrespect to their senior colleagues, fake life yet wear good wigs with empty brain. I put it straight to you and deny it if I am wrong since the likes of iyabo and mercy joined Yoruba hood, that was when competition started and that has been passed down to generation after them.

If @eniola_badmus can put a sensitive that in one way or the other affect the growth of community, society, and the country at large and all you could add is yinmu, indeed I am right after all…..”

See the post and Laide’s comment as well as comments from some IG users below,

