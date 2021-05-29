“He looks restless and scared” – Fans react to new wedding photos of IG skit maker, Cute Abiola

Following the news of IG comic Cute Abiola’s recent wedding, netizens responded to photographs from his traditional wedding, with some claiming he appeared uncomfortable in the scenario.

It was previously revealed that the comedian discreetly married his long-term lover in Ogbomoso, Oyo state. However, some of his fans have questioned why he does not appear enthused about his big day in pictures and videos that have been uploaded online.

While some netizens pointed out that he looks restless, confused, scared, uncomfortable, others faulted the absence of some of his friends who are prominent celebrities.

Here’s some reactions below,

queen_oyindamola4 wrote: See all the grooms men self! Na low key wedding ooo! All his popular friends no dey there! Chai! I smell pregnancy and rush

hairhance_beauty_empire wrote: To be honest why is Biola so scared of the camera and they said they’ve been dating for long why is he restless

ritzyolabisi_ wrote: Why he dey give attitude like this. Biola looks so scared

ms_tsalachjenny wrote: Na only bride happy for this wedding

_olasumbo wrote: Why is he looking uncomfortable

poplogisticscompany wrote: I guess this is an arranged marriage , cause what’s with the mood ??