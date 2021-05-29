TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly show…

EFCC apprehend young man who tried to buy N44m Range Rover with…

Regina Daniels brother reacts to their mom, Rita Daniel’s…

Kardashian reacts to reports that she once had sex with Travis…

Photos from Ada Jesus’s burial

Kanye West spotted for the first time in months amid rumours…

Regina Daniels mum, Rita fights dirty with a troll who called her…

Mercy Johnson melts heart with her children’s day post

Adeherself trends as alleged former boyfriend, Cute Abiola weds…

“He looks restless and scared” – Fans react to new wedding photos of IG skit maker, Cute Abiola

Entertainment
By San

Following the news of IG comic Cute Abiola’s recent wedding, netizens responded to photographs from his traditional wedding, with some claiming he appeared uncomfortable in the scenario.

It was previously revealed that the comedian discreetly married his long-term lover in Ogbomoso, Oyo state. However, some of his fans have questioned why he does not appear enthused about his big day in pictures and videos that have been uploaded online.

READ ALSO

Adeherself trends as alleged former boyfriend, Cute Abiola…

Wedding photos of me and Lateef Adedimeji was a promotional…

Read; Adeherself trends as alleged former boyfriend, Cute Abiola weds another lady

Watch video

Watch video

While some netizens pointed out that he looks restless, confused, scared, uncomfortable, others faulted the absence of some of his friends who are prominent celebrities.

Here’s some reactions below,

queen_oyindamola4 wrote: See all the grooms men self! Na low key wedding ooo! All his popular friends no dey there! Chai! I smell pregnancy and rush

hairhance_beauty_empire wrote: To be honest why is Biola so scared of the camera and they said they’ve been dating for long why is he restless

ritzyolabisi_ wrote: Why he dey give attitude like this. Biola looks so scared

ms_tsalachjenny wrote: Na only bride happy for this wedding

_olasumbo wrote: Why is he looking uncomfortable

poplogisticscompany wrote: I guess this is an arranged marriage , cause what’s with the mood ??

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly show signs of what his…

EFCC apprehend young man who tried to buy N44m Range Rover with Bitcoin

Regina Daniels brother reacts to their mom, Rita Daniel’s marriage to a…

Kardashian reacts to reports that she once had sex with Travis Baker before he…

Photos from Ada Jesus’s burial

Kanye West spotted for the first time in months amid rumours he’s dating…

Regina Daniels mum, Rita fights dirty with a troll who called her Ashawo

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Make things easy for us” – Eva Alordiah admonish married men on the…

“He looks restless and scared” – Fans react to new wedding photos of IG skit…

Lady narrates how a guy who recently asked her out went ahead to marry in a…

‘I’m so grateful for the fruit of life’- says Mc oluomo celebrates…

“We are blessed by grace not by choice,” BBN’s Ka3na blows hot at actress Uche…

BBNaija Reunion Lockdown edition to commence in June

Ex Rapper Eva calls out married men who don’t wear their wedding bands

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More