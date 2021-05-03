TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s birthday message to baby mama, Chioma generates…

Drama as Bridesmaid’s breast takes centre stage, causing…

CCTV Footage of actor, Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old girl…

Bobrisky reveals no one can accuse him of rape, says he no longer…

Funke Akindele shares her ‘soap’ secret (Video)

‘One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my…

Actor, Yomi Fabiyi continues to defend Baba Ijesha despite seeing…

I’m in the worst shape of my life – Will Smith says as he…

“Not all relationships will lead to marriage” – Davido’s alleged…

I Did Not Release CCTV Footage To Punch – Comedian Princess releases statement

Entertainment
By San

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Princess, through her legal counsel has disassociated herself from the CCTV footage evidence showing Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, May 2, 2021, the comedian and actress releases a disclaimer through her lawyers.

It reads:

READ ALSO

Your gave birth to yourself – Mercy Johnson gushes…

Actor, Yomi Fabiyi continues to defend Baba Ijesha despite…

“We are solicitors to PRINCESS DAMILOLA ADEKOYA (COMEDIAN) hereinafter referred to as our client and on whose behalf we issue this notice to the general public.

Our client disclaims any liability or responsibility whatsoever that arises from the publication of the video on the internet or any other social media platform shoeing OLANREWAJU JAMES OMIYINKA (AKA BABA IJESHA) molesting Our Client’s foster daughter.

Our Client did not authorize the release of the CCTV footage by PUNCH MEDIA or any other person whatsoever.”

See the full statement below:

 

Meanwhile, Akin Olafeso, the lawyer to embattle Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has revealed his client was set up by the Nigerian comedian Princess.

In a post shared on Facebook, Akin Olafeso said Baba Ijesha had an illicit affair with Princess in the past, an advantage he took to molest her 14-year-old adopted daughter.

According to the Lawyer, when Princes got the wind that her daughter was molested, she decided to set Baba Ijesha up to teach him an unforgettable lesson.

However, Akin Olafeso vowed they are ready to meet Princess in court.

He wrote: “My client had an illicit affair with Princess in the past, unknown to Princess, Baba Ijesha took advantage of his access to her house to sexually molest her adopted daughter”

she got wind of this, she decided to set Baba Ijesha up to teach him an unforgettable lesson. We are ready to meet Princess in court” Baba Ijesha Lawyer, Akin Olafeso.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s birthday message to baby mama, Chioma generates sad comments

Drama as Bridesmaid’s breast takes centre stage, causing guest to spray…

CCTV Footage of actor, Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old girl finally…

Bobrisky reveals no one can accuse him of rape, says he no longer has a p*nis

Funke Akindele shares her ‘soap’ secret (Video)

‘One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage’…

Actor, Yomi Fabiyi continues to defend Baba Ijesha despite seeing CCTV footage

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

I Did Not Release CCTV Footage To Punch – Comedian Princess releases statement

Fuji singer, Pasuma celebrates ex-lover, actress, Ronke Odusanya on her birthday

Motherhood is already making me a better person – DJ Cuppy says as she…

Your gave birth to yourself – Mercy Johnson gushes over video of Ruth…

Comedian, Mr Macaroni celebrates 28th birthday in an unexpected way

This constant disrespect is unacceptable – Nengi speaks on those pulling…

‘My Heir Apparent’ – Davido eulogizes Chioma’s son,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More