Let me breathe please – Toke Makinwa to those constantly stressing her about marriage

Entertainment
By Olumide
toke-makinwa

While media personnel, Toke Makinwa has been able to build a name for herself, it looks likes she is constantly being disturbed to get married.

Well, Toke Makinwa in a recent statement she made via her social media timeline has sent a message to people who are stressing her to get married.

She went on to say she should be allowed to breathe as someone like Jenifer Lopez is still trying to sort her love life out.

She wrote, ”You people that constantly stress me about marriage… Listen the leader of the baby girls movement aka Jlo the real MVP is still trying to sort this love thing out, let me breathe pls 👍. Signed. Management.”

