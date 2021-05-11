Ebuka confirmed as host for 2021 BBNaija

Recall that some months back, there were clamour from some quarters on social media calling for the replacement of Ebuka Uchendu as the host of this year Big Brother reality TV show.

The organizers of the show were told to replace Ebuka with former host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Frank Edoho.

However,it looks like none of such thing will be happening this year as Ebuka has been confirmed as the host for this year’s reality TV show.

Ebuka shared a new photo of himself and wrote, “Well, guess who’s returning as the host of the next season of #BBNaija. Let’s go again guys!!!”

Big Brother Naija, formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria, is a reality competition television series, based on the Big Brother television franchise.

See his post below;