TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi finally unveil their…

Nigerians react as UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is seen…

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school in…

Striking resemblance between Simi and her daughter generates…

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s daughter begins her music career…

Nengi gives 300k as giveaway, promises a lunch date with 5…

Love is a beautiful thing – Princess Shyngle hints at…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo sheds hot tears after what her colleagues in…

Photo of food tray which reportedly cost 150k sparks mixed…

Love is a beautiful thing – Princess Shyngle hints at finding love again

Entertainment
By Olumide
Princess Shyngle

Popular movie actress, Princess Shyngle has hinted at find love again just following three months her old marriage crashed.

Recall that the popular actress made the news some weeks back after she attempted to take her own life.

See also: Princess Shyngle reportedly rushed to hospital in an ambulance after attempting suicide again

READ ALSO

”Beware of loving any woman other than your…

DJ Cuppy opens up on when she will ‘fall in…

Following her recent divorce, Princess Shyngle had vowed to keep her love life away from social media but it looks like she has forgotten about that as she reveals the latest update about her love life via a post on her official Instagram account.

Princess Shyngle in her post insinuated that she has found love again after all that she has been through within a couple of months.

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi finally unveil their daughter…

Nigerians react as UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is seen running to catch a…

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school in Ibadan

Striking resemblance between Simi and her daughter generates comments

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s daughter begins her music career on her first…

Nengi gives 300k as giveaway, promises a lunch date with 5 Chelsea fans over…

Love is a beautiful thing – Princess Shyngle hints at finding love again

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Sowore rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries from Police gunshot in Abuja

Nigerian man allegedly dies of heart attack after his wife gave birth to a baby…

Moment Patoranking gets wads of cash from Burna Boy for his birthday(Video)

Singer, Chike’s ‘massive egg plant’ displayed in a wet swim trunk…

“Your potential is gold hidden in you, dig to get it out” – BBNaija star, Alex…

What other people think about me is none of my business – Naira Marley…

ECOWAS suspends Mali from its institutions after coup

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More