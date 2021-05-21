Man detained by Police for allegedly torturing his stepson with hot knife over N20 theft

An Akwa Ibom man has been arrested by the Edo State Police Command for allegedly assaulting his young stepson for “stealing 20 naira.”



According to a neighbour who talked to Talakwa Parliament activist and organizer of an human rights group, the perpetrator tortured the young boy and burned his body with a hot knife over allegations that he stole N20 to buy groundnut and sugar to drink Garri.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 16th, at Erediuwa Quarter off Sapele Road in Benin City, Edo state, and the suspect has been apprehended.

