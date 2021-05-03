‘My Heir Apparent’ – Davido eulogizes Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi

Omo Baba Olowo crooner, Davido has taken to Instagram to declare Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi his heir.

According to the 28-year-old in his recent post on Instagram, Ifeanyi is his heir.

Recall that Ifeanyi is Davido‘s first son and he has two elder sisters namely, Imade and Hailey.

Although Davido’s alleged 4th baby mama, Larrissa gave birth to a boy too, the singer is yet to accept the child as his.

Sharing a photo of Ifeanyi, the father of three wrote;

” Heir APPARENT”

Reacting to this;

@amebo9ja_ wrote “To the throne”

@heiskester_david wrote “The heir to the empire”

@keswise_ wrote “the next OBO”

@bae4205 wrote “His father’s son”

@rozay_955 wrote “He use belle resemble him papa”

@jwice_nation wrote “Ifeanyi bia have you started drinking beer see your belle”

@florish_floxy wrote “This one is small Davido, even though I don’t comment but I couldn’t hold it but to comment”