Nicki Minaj returns to social media with saucy photos

Entertainment
By Olumide

American rapper, Nicki Minaj has finally return to social media. However, she didn’t make it a silent return but went ahead to share some saucy photos of her with her fans and followers.

Rapper, Nicki Minaj is back on Instagram after going on a social media break following the birth of her son.

On Monday evening, the 38-year-old rapper shared these new saucy photos of herself to tease fans with the possibility of dropping a new music this weekend. Posting the images, the rapper simply wrote: “F R I D A Y.”

See the photos below;

Following her return, her fans and followers have taken to the comment section to react and welcome her back.

She would be hoping to take back her spot as the most popular American female artiste which is now dominated by Cardi B or better known as Chioma B in Nigeria.

