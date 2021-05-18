TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nigerian based tech company set to rival Tinder with a newly launched contact request app 

Technology
By Petros D.
Martins Osodi
Martins Osodi

Martins Osodi, a software architect, designer and the brain behind the WhatsNum app has recently stated in an interview that the geolocation-based contact exchanging app might be easier and more fun to use than “Tinder”.

According to the 30-year-old (May 2021), CEO, there are over 5.2 billion unique mobile phone users in the world and each mobile phone have at least one mobile number as a unique identity to text, call, or reach out to others. “I believe there a time when it will be very important for any phone user to download WhatsNum if they desire valuable connections anywhere” He added.

Currently, Tinder is the biggest geolocation-based social networking app with an estimated 66 million daily active users with an inbuilt feature that enables users to swipe right or left to determine choices, but for the Nigerian CEO, directly requesting a user contact once you find them interesting cuts all the guesswork and suspense, additionally, He believes that with the current features built into WhatsNum, Tinder users might find the App simpler and more fun to use once they discover the app.

